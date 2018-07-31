Here & Now
Analyzing Facebook's Suspension Of Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones03:40Play
Facebook's suspension of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has far from settled the debate over how social media platforms should police online misinformation. Critics who have long called for tighter content controls are pointing out that while Jones is banned, his website InfoWars is not.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8), senior editor of social media at Recode.
This segment aired on July 31, 2018.
