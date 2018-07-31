A female killer whale off the coast of Washington state appears to be grieving her dead calf. The endangered orca gave birth a week ago, and the calf died shortly afterward. The mother has been keeping its body afloat ever since.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jenny Atkinson, executive director of the Whale Museum on San Juan Island. The group has a boat on the water and is monitoring the mother from a distance.

The Whale Museum has been sharing updates on its Facebook page. The whale recordings in the audio atop this post come courtesy of SMRU Consulting.