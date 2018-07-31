Here & Now
A female killer whale off the coast of Washington state appears to be grieving her dead calf. The endangered orca gave birth a week ago, and the calf died shortly afterward. The mother has been keeping its body afloat ever since.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jenny Atkinson, executive director of the Whale Museum on San Juan Island. The group has a boat on the water and is monitoring the mother from a distance.
The Whale Museum has been sharing updates on its Facebook page. The whale recordings in the audio atop this post come courtesy of SMRU Consulting.
This segment aired on July 31, 2018.
