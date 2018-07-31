Here & Now
A federal trial begins Tuesday for Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman. Manafort faces tax evasion and bank fraud charges in connection to his lobbying work for the former pro-Russian government of Ukraine.
After that government fell in 2014, Russia annexed Crimea and launched a campaign to help pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Yuval Weber (@yuvalweber), global fellow at the Kennan Institute at the Wilson Center and associate professor at the Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security.
This segment aired on July 31, 2018.
