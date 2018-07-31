Here & Now
Stressed In The City? Beat The Bustle In An 'Urban Oasis'06:00Play
Decades of academic research shows green spaces make urban dwellers happier and healthier. But finding a secret garden of your own can be tricky, which is why Toby Musgrave, garden scholar and author of "Green Escapes," has created an encyclopedia of where to find them around the world.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Musgrave (@gardenhistory) about a few examples.
Giardino degli Aranci, Rome
The High Line, New York City
Rail Park, Philadelphia
Paley Park, New York City
Wenshu Yuan Monastery, Chengdu, China
This segment aired on July 31, 2018.
