Decades of academic research shows green spaces make urban dwellers happier and healthier. But finding a secret garden of your own can be tricky, which is why Toby Musgrave, garden scholar and author of "Green Escapes," has created an encyclopedia of where to find them around the world.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Musgrave (@gardenhistory) about a few examples.

Giardino degli Aranci, Rome

People lie on the grass at the Orange Garden (Giardino degli Aranci) at Aventino Hill, in central Rome. (Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images)

The High Line, New York City

Tourists and locals alike walk along the High Line, an old rail line that was converted to an elevated park and greenway, on a warm July day in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Rail Park, Philadelphia

The Rail Park in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Paley Park, New York City

Paley Park in New York City. (Aleksandr Zykov/Flickr)

Wenshu Yuan Monastery, Chengdu, China