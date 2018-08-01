Amy Bhattacharyya is an Indian-American woman who has been in an arranged marriage for 15 years. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Bhattacharyya about why arranged marriage has worked for her and her husband.

Also, we hear from Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein), a researcher at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology and former editor-in-chief of Pyschology Today, who's studied arranged marriage around the world.