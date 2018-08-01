Comedy Has Finally Found A Home — In A Town Once Known For Furniture10:54
August 01, 2018
A view of an exhibit at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y. (Courtesy National Comedy Center)MoreCloseclosemore
The National Comedy Center holds its opening celebration in Jamestown, New York, Wednesday through Aug. 5. Once called the "furniture capital of the world," Jamestown is the hometown of comedian and actress Lucille Ball.

Board member and comedian Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) has been in the museum, and joins Here & Now's Robin Young for a preview.

This segment aired on August 1, 2018.

