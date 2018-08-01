Here & Now
Comedy Has Finally Found A Home — In A Town Once Known For Furniture10:54Play
The National Comedy Center holds its opening celebration in Jamestown, New York, Wednesday through Aug. 5. Once called the "furniture capital of the world," Jamestown is the hometown of comedian and actress Lucille Ball.
Board member and comedian Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) has been in the museum, and joins Here & Now's Robin Young for a preview.
This segment aired on August 1, 2018.
