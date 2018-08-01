Here & Now
Native Land App Aims To Help Users Understand The Land They're On03:36Play
No matter where you live in North America, someone has lived there before you. Now, there's an app to tell you who.
The app, called Native Land, started with one goal: help right the wrongs of injustice experienced by indigenous people of North America. The Northwest News Network's Emily Schwing (@EmilySchwing) has more.
This segment aired on August 1, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news