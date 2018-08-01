Here & Now
Needles, Trash, Human Feces: What San Francisco Is Doing About Its Dirty Streets09:41Play
San Francisco is having a hard time keeping its streets clean. Earlier this summer, a large medical convention backed out of choosing the city to host its event, citing "dirty streets" filled with needles, trash and human waste.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mohammed Nuru (@MrCleanSF), director of San Francisco Public Works, about the efforts to clean up the streets and to help the city's homeless population.
This segment aired on August 1, 2018.
