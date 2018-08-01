Needles, Trash, Human Feces: What San Francisco Is Doing About Its Dirty Streets09:41
August 01, 2018
In this photo taken on Thursday, April 26, 2018, a city sanitation worker sweeps Market Street in San Francisco. San Francisco may have hit peak saturation with the stinky urine, used syringes and trash littering its filthy streets, and city leaders are paying attention. (Ben Margot/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
San Francisco is having a hard time keeping its streets clean. Earlier this summer, a large medical convention backed out of choosing the city to host its event, citing "dirty streets" filled with needles, trash and human waste.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mohammed Nuru (@MrCleanSF), director of San Francisco Public Works, about the efforts to clean up the streets and to help the city's homeless population.

This segment aired on August 1, 2018.

