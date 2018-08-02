The Escalating Trade War With China03:44
August 02, 2018
President Trump says he wants his administration to look into raising proposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods — including fruits and vegetables, refrigerators, handbags and fish — from 10 to 25 percent.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers) about the U.S.' escalating trade war with China.

This segment aired on August 2, 2018.

