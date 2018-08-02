Here & Now
The Escalating Trade War With China03:44Play
President Trump says he wants his administration to look into raising proposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods — including fruits and vegetables, refrigerators, handbags and fish — from 10 to 25 percent.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers) about the U.S.' escalating trade war with China.
This segment aired on August 2, 2018.
