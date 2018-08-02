New Play Tells Little-Known Story Of 1st Chinese Woman To Set Foot In U.S.10:59
August 02, 2018
In 1834, 14-year-old Afong Moy was brought to New York City by traders, who displayed her in a museum. She was the first Chinese woman to set foot in the United States. Moy's little-known story is told in playwright Lloyd Suh's new play "The Chinese Lady," which debuted at the Barrington Stage Company (@BarringtonStage) in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Suh and actor Shannon Tyo, who plays Moy, speak with Here & Now's Robin Young about the show, a co-production with New York's Ma-Yi Theater Company. It will run at Barrington through Aug. 11 and open at Ma-Yi in the fall.

This segment aired on August 2, 2018.

