August 02, 2018
President Trump is escalating tensions with China, proposing increasing tariffs to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports after previously considering a 10 percent tariff. U.S. farm groups have launched TV ad campaigns against the tariffs.

Host Robin Young checks in with Here & Now media analyst John Carroll (@johncarroll_bu), author of the Campaign Outsider blog.

This segment aired on August 2, 2018.

