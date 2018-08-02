Here & Now
Farmers Launch Ads Against Trump's Tariffs
President Trump is escalating tensions with China, proposing increasing tariffs to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports after previously considering a 10 percent tariff. U.S. farm groups have launched TV ad campaigns against the tariffs.
Host Robin Young checks in with Here & Now media analyst John Carroll (@johncarroll_bu), author of the Campaign Outsider blog.
This segment aired on August 2, 2018.
