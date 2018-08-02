Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will have appeared in the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, twice this week in an attempt to dismiss two out of five defamation suits against him. Jones is accused of knowingly spreading false information about the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012, Charlottesville riot in 2017 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting this year.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Jonathan Tilove (@JTiloveTX), chief political reporter at The Austin American-Statesman.