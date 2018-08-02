NBA, MGM Enter Into Historic Partnership05:55
August 02, 2018
The NBA is the first major sports league to enter a partnership with a major gaming business, announcing Tuesday that MGM Resorts International will be the league's official gaming partner.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young talk about the partnership, along with other sports-related news, with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.

This segment aired on August 2, 2018.

