Here & Now
NBA, MGM Enter Into Historic Partnership05:55Play
The NBA is the first major sports league to enter a partnership with a major gaming business, announcing Tuesday that MGM Resorts International will be the league's official gaming partner.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young talk about the partnership, along with other sports-related news, with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.
This segment aired on August 2, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news