Secrets? They're An American Tradition09:32
August 02, 2018
John Adams, the second president of the U.S., elected in 1796. He was involved in the secret XYZ Affair in 1797. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The word "secret" has crept its way into headline after headline since President Trump took office. But secrets are far from uncommon in U.S. governance and stretch back to the country's founding.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about famously exposed secrets with historians Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) and Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755), co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory," which is produced at Virginia Humanities.

This segment aired on August 2, 2018.

