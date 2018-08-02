Here & Now
U.S. Intelligence Chiefs Speak On Continued Russian Election Interference03:44Play
NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre (@gregmyre1) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss an extraordinary news conference Thursday afternoon by U.S. intelligence and security agency officials, who said Russia continues to interfere in U.S. elections and President Trump wants them to do something about it.
This segment aired on August 2, 2018.
