'We Are Q' Conspiracy Makes National Debut At Trump Rally
Several people wearing "Q" T-shirts and holding "We are Q" signs were spotted at President Trump's rally in Florida Tuesday night. QAnon is pro-Trump conspiracy born online by an anonymous user claiming to be a government agent, which espouses the thinking that it's Trump vs. a cabal of liberal global elites.
NBC News reporter Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) has been watching "Q" and joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the phenomenon.
This segment aired on August 2, 2018.
