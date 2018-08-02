'We Are Q' Conspiracy Makes National Debut At Trump Rally11:00
August 02, 2018
A man wears a shirt with the words "Q Anon" as he attends a rally for President Trump at the Florida State Fair Grounds Expo Hall on July 31, 2018 in Tampa, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A man wears a shirt with the words "Q Anon" as he attends a rally for President Trump at the Florida State Fair Grounds Expo Hall on July 31, 2018 in Tampa, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Several people wearing "Q" T-shirts and holding "We are Q" signs were spotted at President Trump's rally in Florida Tuesday night. QAnon is pro-Trump conspiracy born online by an anonymous user claiming to be a government agent, which espouses the thinking that it's Trump vs. a cabal of liberal global elites.

NBC News reporter Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) has been watching "Q" and joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the phenomenon.

This segment aired on August 2, 2018.

