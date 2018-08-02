Several people wearing "Q" T-shirts and holding "We are Q" signs were spotted at President Trump's rally in Florida Tuesday night. QAnon is pro-Trump conspiracy born online by an anonymous user claiming to be a government agent, which espouses the thinking that it's Trump vs. a cabal of liberal global elites.

NBC News reporter Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) has been watching "Q" and joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the phenomenon.