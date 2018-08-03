When most people think of American electronic music, a few cities come to mind: Detroit, Chicago, New York, Las Vegas. But in Philadelphia, a tight-knit scene has been emerging for years with wild, inventive electronic music ranging from ambient to trance to techno.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with DJ Chris Burrell (@Chri5B_), electronic music director at WKDU in Philadelphia, about some of the hottest local artists and their cross-country collaborations.

Music From The Segment

Pontiac Streator & Ulla Straus, "Chat Three"

Cassy x Pete Moss, "You Gotta Know" (Ron Trent Remix)

Marquis Hawkes feat. Ursula Rucker, "Don't U" (Hawkes Club Vocal)

Analog Tara, "Percolation"