A longer-than-average red tide season is killing wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico, and fish, manatees, dolphins and sea turtles are washing up dead on South Florida beaches.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more from Dr. Heather Barron, veterinarian and research director at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in Sanibel, Florida.

"We've had hundreds of sea birds, and right now, about four times as many sea turtles as we would normally have by this time of year. Tons of fish every day ... dolphins, manatees, even a whale shark," Barron says. "It really is making a very demonstrable impact."

Interview Highlights

On how red tide, an algae bloom, kills wildlife

"There's probably over 200 different species of algae, but only about 20 of those are harmful algae. And what we're experiencing right now is known as a harmful algal bloom. And this particular type is what's known as red tide, and that's caused by an organism called karenia brevis. And this organism produces a toxin known as brevetoxin that is a neuro or nerve toxin. And so what we see is that these animals' nervous systems are very affected by this toxin. They become very disoriented, and potentially if the toxin levels get high enough, they can even die."

On the impact of this long red tide bloom

"This time it's been going on since about October 2017, and so that's quite a long time. And of course, the other problem is that it's actually overlapping with the sea turtle breeding season, and that normally goes from April through to October. And so unfortunately with the two coinciding, those large adult, critically endangered sea turtles spend most of the year out at sea. But of course, they come into our near-shore waters, to come up on our beaches to do their nesting. And it is certainly going to have a tremendous impact particularly on sea turtles nesting in our waters because of course, sea turtles show nest site fidelity, which means they come back to the same area year after year to nest. So I've no doubt that we'll see the impact from this particular bloom for years to come."