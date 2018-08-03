Here & Now
Two law firms are completing independent investigations of CBS chief Les Moonves, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. His future at the network remains unclear as stars and executives grapple with the potential implications for their prominent CEO.
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss #MeToo at CBS.
This segment aired on August 3, 2018.
