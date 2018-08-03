Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Tennessee Primary Results; Reddit Gets Hacked05:49Play
This week on the internet: An underdog wins the Republican primary for governor in Tennessee, Reddit announces that a hacker gained access to user data and actors launched a social media campaign to get "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn reinstated after he was fired for offensive behavior on Twitter.
Here & Now's Robin Young rounds up stories trending online with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on August 3, 2018.
