Here & Now
Osama Bin Laden's Son Reportedly Marries Daughter Of 9/11 Hijacker Mohamed Atta05:46Play
The son of Osama bin Laden has reportedly married the daughter of Mohamed Atta, the lead hijacker in the 9/11 attacks. The family of bin Laden's son, Hamza, confirmed this in an interview with The Guardian.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Martin Chulov (@martinchulov), a reporter who covers the Middle East for The Guardian.
This segment aired on August 6, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news