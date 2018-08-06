Osama Bin Laden's Son Reportedly Marries Daughter Of 9/11 Hijacker Mohamed Atta05:46
August 06, 2018
The son of Osama bin Laden has reportedly married the daughter of Mohamed Atta, the lead hijacker in the 9/11 attacks. The family of bin Laden's son, Hamza, confirmed this in an interview with The Guardian.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Martin Chulov (@martinchulov), a reporter who covers the Middle East for The Guardian.

This segment aired on August 6, 2018.

