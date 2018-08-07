The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices — formerly known as the Bulgarian State Television Female Vocal Choir — was a surprise success in the 1980s, winning a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Folk Album. Their first tour opened the world's ears to music behind the Iron Curtain.

The state-supported choir fell on hard times after the collapse of the Soviet Union. But earlier this year it released a new album, collaborating with singer Lisa Gerrard.

