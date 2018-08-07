Cal Fire is now calling the Mendocino Complex the largest wildfire in California history. But the Carr Fire in Redding, California, has by far been the most deadly and destructive this year. Seven people were killed and more than a thousand homes were destroyed.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Hanna Kuyper of Redding, who lost her home in the fire.

Here's more on that chicken and cat caught on camera seeking refuge from the Carr Fire.