DJ Sessions: Tribal Beats From Across Africa11:08
August 07, 2018
Senegalese singer Youssou N'Dour performs with the Super Star of Dakar group at the Five Continents Marseille Jazz festival, in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (Claude Paris/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Senegalese singer Youssou N'Dour performs with the Super Star of Dakar group at the Five Continents Marseille Jazz festival, in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (Claude Paris/AP)

When Georges Collinet thinks about the term "tribal beats," he pictures his childhood village in Cameroon, back when his grandfather would use a talking drum to communicate with neighboring Pygmy peoples.

On this week's Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Collinet, DJ and host of the syndicated radio series Afropop Worldwide, about some of the diverse rhythms across Africa.

Music From The Segment

Franco Et L'Orchestre TPOK Jazz, "Matata Ya Muasi Na Mobali Ekoki Kosila Te"

Youssou N'Dour and Étoile de Dakar, "Wow, Senegal"

Bayaka Pygmies, "Bobé Spirits Calling"

Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, "Fuji Music"

Babatunde Olatunji, "Jin-Go-Lo-Ba"

This segment aired on August 7, 2018.

