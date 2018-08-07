Here & Now
Ohio Special Election Seen As Bellwether03:48Play
Voters head to the polls in Tuesday's special election for Ohio's 12th Congressional District. It's a longtime Republican House seat, but Democratic candidate Danny O'Connor is faring well against Republican candidate and state Sen. Troy Balderson.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks about the closely watched race with Darrel Rowland (@darreldrowland), public affairs editor at The Columbus Dispatch.
This segment aired on August 7, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news