Ohio Special Election Seen As Bellwether03:48
August 07, 2018
Voters head to the polls in Tuesday's special election for Ohio's 12th Congressional District. It's a longtime Republican House seat, but Democratic candidate Danny O'Connor is faring well against Republican candidate and state Sen. Troy Balderson.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks about the closely watched race with Darrel Rowland (@darreldrowland), public affairs editor at The Columbus Dispatch.

This segment aired on August 7, 2018.

