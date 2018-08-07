Here & Now
The defense is expected to begin attempts to discredit Rick Gates in the ongoing trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Tuesday. Gates testified Monday that he and Manafort committed extensive tax and bank fraud.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets an update from NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas (@relucasz), who's covering the trial.
This segment aired on August 7, 2018.
