Kara Swisher has known Mark Zuckerberg for years. She likes him. But the veteran tech journalist is not afraid to tell him what he's doing wrong. In her latest column, she called Facebook and other Silicon Valley giants "digital arms dealers."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Swisher (@karaswisher), executive editor of Recode and contributing opinion writer at The New York Times, about the perpetual controversies of the tech industry.