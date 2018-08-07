Senate Tracker

Senate Tracker: Democratic Incumbent Manchin Holds Slim Lead In West Virginia09:41
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 07, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
West Virginia Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey (left) and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. (Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
West Virginia Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey (left) and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. (Getty Images)

Most polls are showing Democratic incumbent Joe Manchin slightly ahead of his Republican opponent, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in West Virginia's Senate race.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a closer look with Dave Mistich (@davemistich), senior reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

This segment aired on August 7, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news