Senate Tracker: Democratic Incumbent Manchin Holds Slim Lead In West Virginia09:41Play
Most polls are showing Democratic incumbent Joe Manchin slightly ahead of his Republican opponent, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in West Virginia's Senate race.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a closer look with Dave Mistich (@davemistich), senior reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
This segment aired on August 7, 2018.
