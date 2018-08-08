Biologists Plan Rescue Mission For Endangered Orca06:09
August 08, 2018
A baby orca whale was pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. The new orca died soon after being born and was seen on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, being pushed to the surface by her mother just a half hour after it was spotted alive. (David Ellifrit/Center for Whale Research via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Wildlife officials are planning a rescue mission to save an endangered female orca that is starving to death off the coast of Washington state.

She's part of a pod of killer whales that has been captivating people around the world. Biologists are ready to feed the malnourished whales fresh salmon and give the sick female antibiotics to treat an infection, but first they have to find them.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Les Purce, co-chair of the state's Southern Resident Killer Whale Task Force.

This segment aired on August 8, 2018.

