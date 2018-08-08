Wildlife officials are planning a rescue mission to save an endangered female orca that is starving to death off the coast of Washington state.

She's part of a pod of killer whales that has been captivating people around the world. Biologists are ready to feed the malnourished whales fresh salmon and give the sick female antibiotics to treat an infection, but first they have to find them.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Les Purce, co-chair of the state's Southern Resident Killer Whale Task Force.