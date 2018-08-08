Political Strategists

What Tuesday's Elections Might Mean For The Midterms
August 08, 2018
Republican congressional candidate Troy Balderson gives his victory speech at his election night party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Aug. 7, 2018 in Newark, Ohio. With less than 1 percent of the votes separating the candidates, the race between Balderson and Democratic challenger O'Connor was left too close to call, with Balderson holding onto the slight lead as the evening ended. (Justin Merriman/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
It was a big night across the country Tuesday with elections in Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas and Washington. Two races seen as a referendum on President Trump remain without a clear winner. Meanwhile, the trial continues for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson speak with political strategists Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) about it all.

This segment aired on August 8, 2018.

