Here & Now
1 In 7 Babies Exposed To Zika In Utero Have Health Problems, CDC Says05:25Play
New data released by the CDC this week looks at long-term effects of exposure to the Zika virus on children. Many who did not experience initial birth defects have now developed secondary issues, including hearing problems, difficulties swallowing and cerebral palsy-type movement impairment.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Andrew Joseph (@DrewQJoseph), reporter with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.
This segment aired on August 8, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news