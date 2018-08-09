Giuliani Makes Offer To Mueller In Russia Investigation, But Will It Go Anywhere?05:34
August 09, 2018
President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani tells NPR he has made a counteroffer to special counsel Robert Mueller which may be Mueller's "last, best chance" to secure testimony from Trump in the Russia investigation.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas (@relucasz).

This segment aired on August 9, 2018.

