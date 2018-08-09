Here & Now
Some Noncitizen U.S. Military Recruits Say They've Been Discharged Without Justification03:48Play
The Pentagon says it's working to complete background checks for noncitizens who want to join the U.S. armed forces. It's part of a controversial program that tried to recruit certain medical or language skills into the ranks.
But starting earlier this summer, some recruits said they've been discharged as security risks — without justification. Carson Frame (@carson_frame) of Texas Public Radio reports from San Antonio.
This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
This segment aired on August 9, 2018.
