The Pentagon says it's working to complete background checks for noncitizens who want to join the U.S. armed forces. It's part of a controversial program that tried to recruit certain medical or language skills into the ranks.

But starting earlier this summer, some recruits said they've been discharged as security risks — without justification. Carson Frame (@carson_frame) of Texas Public Radio reports from San Antonio.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.