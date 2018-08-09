Here & Now
New York City Council Passes Regulation On Uber, Lyft Services03:46Play
The New York City Council passed a series of bills this week to regulate ride-hailing services like Lyft and Uber. The measures include putting a cap on how many vehicles can provide the services, and ensure drivers get a minimum hourly wage.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Charisse Jones (@charissejones) of USA Today.
This segment aired on August 9, 2018.
