Puerto Rico's Artists Grapple With Shifting Financial Priorities After Maria
When Hurricane Maria barreled into Puerto Rico last year, it swept away homes, businesses and jobs. Not only did it leave a catastrophic environmental mess, but Maria also exacerbated the island's debt crisis. That's affecting the basics of life like power and education — but it goes further.
Connecticut Public Radio's Diane Orson (@dorson1) visited Puerto Rico, and spoke with artists about how shifting financial priorities could affect the arts.
This segment aired on August 9, 2018.
