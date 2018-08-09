Hosts Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young talk about two teams enjoying terrific seasons in Major League Baseball, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."

Also, we discuss the latest on the back-and-forth between the Trump administration and NBA star LeBron James.