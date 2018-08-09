Here & Now
Why One Neighborhood In The Middle Of San Francisco Hasn't Been Gentrified Yet
San Francisco has some of the highest housing prices in the country. Many neighborhoods are gentrifying, and some longtime residents can no longer afford to live in the city. But the Tenderloin neighborhood in the middle of San Francisco has bucked the trend.
Kelly O'Mara (@kellydomara) of the KQED podcast "Bay Curious" explains why.
This segment aired on August 9, 2018.
