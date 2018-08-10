The judge in the trial of Paul Manafort, U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III, has been making headlines this week for being hard on the prosecutors. But Thursday, he admitted he was "probably wrong" when he called out prosecutors for allowing a government witness to sit in court before his testimony.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon), staff writer for the New York Times Magazine and fellow at Yale Law School.