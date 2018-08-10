Here & Now
Why Is Meth Use Surging In America Right Now?05:28Play
Opioids like heroin, prescription pills and fentanyl get most of the attention when it comes to the national drug epidemic. But people working at the ground level in some of the most affected states are warning that methamphetamine is appearing across the country in greater volumes than ever before.
Alaska Public Media's Zachariah Hughes (@ZachHughesAK) reports.
This segment aired on August 10, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news