August 10, 2018
NASA expects to launch a space probe Saturday that will explore the atmosphere around the sun.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce (@nell_sci_NPR) and NPR science editor Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel) about what scientists hope to discover, and about the Trump administration's announcement that it will create a military "Space Force."

This segment aired on August 10, 2018.

