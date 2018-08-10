Here & Now
NASA To Launch Space Probe To Explore The Sun's Atmosphere05:19Play
NASA expects to launch a space probe Saturday that will explore the atmosphere around the sun.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce (@nell_sci_NPR) and NPR science editor Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel) about what scientists hope to discover, and about the Trump administration's announcement that it will create a military "Space Force."
This segment aired on August 10, 2018.
