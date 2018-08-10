Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' Continues To Generate Controversy05:01
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 10, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
This combination photo shows Sacha Baron Cohen at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 15, 2007, left, and Cohen portraying retired Israeli Colonel Erran Morad in a still from the Showtime series, "Who Is America?" (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, left, and Showtime)MoreCloseclosemore
This combination photo shows Sacha Baron Cohen at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 15, 2007, left, and Cohen portraying retired Israeli Colonel Erran Morad in a still from the Showtime series, "Who Is America?" (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, left, and Showtime)

Sacha Baron Cohen's "Who Is America?" traps its subjects — often right-wing politicians and activists — and gets them to say and do outrageous things like endorsing a gun training program for toddlers or shouting racist slurs to avoid being kidnapped by ISIS.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets NPR TV critic Eric Deggans' (@Deggans) take on the Showtime series.

This segment aired on August 10, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news