Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' Continues To Generate Controversy
Sacha Baron Cohen's "Who Is America?" traps its subjects — often right-wing politicians and activists — and gets them to say and do outrageous things like endorsing a gun training program for toddlers or shouting racist slurs to avoid being kidnapped by ISIS.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets NPR TV critic Eric Deggans' (@Deggans) take on the Showtime series.
This segment aired on August 10, 2018.
