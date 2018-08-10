Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Trump Tweets On Turkey Tariffs; 'Unite The Right' Anniversary Approaches05:13Play
President Trump tweeted Friday that he wants to double steel and aluminum tariffs against Turkey as the lira, the national currency there, hit another record low amid an ongoing dispute with the U.S.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks about how that story and more are playing out on social media with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on August 10, 2018.
