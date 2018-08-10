Here & Now
New Public Transportation Center Set To Open In San Francisco05:56Play
The city of San Francisco inaugurates this weekend a new multi-modal transportation center. The Transbay Transit Center cost more than $2 billion and will connect the city's buses and BART subway system, and will have a terminal for a planned high-speed rail link to Los Angeles.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with San Francisco County Transportation Authority's Executive Director Tilly Chang (@tilly_chang) about the center's opening and its economic impact on the city.
This segment aired on August 10, 2018.
