August 10, 2018
A rendering of the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. (Courtesy Transbay Transit Center Project)MoreCloseclosemore
The city of San Francisco inaugurates this weekend a new multi-modal transportation center. The Transbay Transit Center cost more than $2 billion and will connect the city's buses and BART subway system, and will have a terminal for a planned high-speed rail link to Los Angeles.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with San Francisco County Transportation Authority's Executive Director Tilly Chang (@tilly_chang) about the center's opening and its economic impact on the city.

This segment aired on August 10, 2018.

