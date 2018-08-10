November's midterm elections are fast approaching — but some voters may find they're no longer registered to vote, even if they're eligible. The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School has released research showing an uptick in voter roll purges, including some removals that it says are illegal.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Brennan Center lawyer Myrna Pérez (@myrna_perez_) about the voter purges and how they may affect the midterms.

"We found that purges are happening across the country at an increased rate, and importantly, they are happening at an outpaced increased rate in states that were formerly covered by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, which was weakened by the Supreme Court in the 2013 Shelby County decision," she says. "So at a time where we have fewer federal protections than we've had in the better part of 50 years, more and more states and localities are purging voters."

Interview Highlights

On why there has been an increase in voter roll purges

"There's a confluence of events that are happening all at the wrong time. We have some states that are enacting policies or laws that are disenfranchising voters because of the increased number of people being purged as a result of these laws. We have some activist groups that are putting pressure on states and localities to more aggressively purge voters. And then we have these new databases that are being used supposedly to help clean up the rolls, but if not being used properly, they can lead to people being erroneously purged. We're also seeing this occur against a backdrop where there's an increasing amount of rhetoric about fraud, which is making voters nervous about the integrity of our elections, when what we actually need to be concerned about is eligible people having unnecessary and unhelpful barriers in front of the ballot box."

On why some of these purges are illegal

"Well, there are federal and state laws that govern how election administrators are allowed to clean the rolls. There are federal and state protections. And in the course of our study, we found a number of states had conducted purges that were illegal, and importantly, we found a few states that have policies on the books that would authorize an illegal purge. We are actually suing the state of Indiana because they have an illegal purge practice, and very recently, we had a court forbid them from proceeding with that practice until there was more study and more evidence before the court. And we've sent notice to two other states that are also undertaking the same procedure that we expect them to not be purging voters in violation of federal law.

"So I think the most important thing for your listeners [is] not to panic, but to actually check to see if they're registered, and to help the people in their community, the people they care about, the people in their family to make sure that they're registered, and if it turns out that they're not on the rolls, and they believe that they should be, they need to sound the alarm. They need to call the election administrator, find out what happened. They need to let the Brennan Center know, so we can look into it. We want election administrators to clean our rolls. We want them to be accurate. We want them to be up to date. But we can't have these sloppy, haphazard practices that are removing eligible voters without any protection."