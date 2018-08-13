Jury Orders Monsanto To Pay $289 Million To Terminally Ill Man05:31
August 13, 2018
A San Francisco jury has ordered the agrochemical company Monsanto to pay $289 million to a groundskeeper who has terminal cancer and was frequently exposed to the chemical weedkiller Roundup.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR food and agriculture correspondent Dan Charles (@nprDanCharles) about what this case could mean for Monsanto and for the regulation of chemicals.

This segment aired on August 13, 2018.

