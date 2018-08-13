President Trump Slams Former White House Staffer; Campaigns Push Tuesday Primaries05:01
August 13, 2018
President Trump slammed former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman on Twitter Monday morning. She leaked a recording of herself in the White House Situation Room ahead of the release of her new tell-all memoir.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).

This segment aired on August 13, 2018.

