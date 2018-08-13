Here & Now
President Trump Slams Former White House Staffer; Campaigns Push Tuesday Primaries05:01Play
President Trump slammed former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman on Twitter Monday morning. She leaked a recording of herself in the White House Situation Room ahead of the release of her new tell-all memoir.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).
This segment aired on August 13, 2018.
