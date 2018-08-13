The Washington Post's Terrence McCoy wrote an article in July reporting on the isolation workers in a Pennsylvania chicken processing facility say they feel because they don't speak Spanish, and how it might lead them to support anti-immigration policies.

After the story published, McCoy's inbox exploded. A group of Hispanic journalists, Latino Rebels, wrote an editorial in response, calling the article a "John Hughes teen angst film gone haywire with deeply-rooted xenophobia."

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the story and the backlash it's generated with McCoy (@terrence_mccoy), and with Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77), founder of Latino Rebels.