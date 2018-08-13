Oxfam America President Calls For Immediate Peace In Yemen05:42
August 13, 2018
A Yemeni child stands next to the destroyed bus at the site of a Saudi-led coalition air strike, that targeted the Dahyan market the previous day in the Huthi rebels' stronghold province of Saada on Aug. 10, 2018. (AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A Yemeni child stands next to the destroyed bus at the site of a Saudi-led coalition air strike, that targeted the Dahyan market the previous day in the Huthi rebels' stronghold province of Saada on Aug. 10, 2018. (AFP/Getty Images)

Yemen is in the midst of a bloody civil war that the U.N. says has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Abby Maxman (@abbymaxman), president and CEO of Oxfam America, who was recently in Yemen. She says a diplomatic solution is imperative before the situation there worsens.

This segment aired on August 13, 2018.

