Oxfam America President Calls For Immediate Peace In Yemen
Yemen is in the midst of a bloody civil war that the U.N. says has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Abby Maxman (@abbymaxman), president and CEO of Oxfam America, who was recently in Yemen. She says a diplomatic solution is imperative before the situation there worsens.
This segment aired on August 13, 2018.
