Researchers Record Highest Pacific Ocean Temperature In A Century — 79.5 Degrees
August 14, 2018
Beachgoers walk past dying kelp near Scripps Pier on Aug. 7, 2018 in San Diego. A researcher said the area has seen above average amounts of dying patties of kelp recently which is attributed to warmer ocean temperatures. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Beachgoers walk past dying kelp near Scripps Pier on Aug. 7, 2018 in San Diego. A researcher said the area has seen above average amounts of dying patties of kelp recently which is attributed to warmer ocean temperatures. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Sea surface waters off the Southern California coast are setting records for warmth this summer. Last week, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego recorded its highest ocean temperature ever, 79.5 degrees.

Here & Now's Robin Young asks Daniel Rudnick, professor of oceanography at Scripps Institute of Oceanography, what's going on.

This segment aired on August 14, 2018.

