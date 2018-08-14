Here & Now
Researchers Record Highest Pacific Ocean Temperature In A Century — 79.5 Degrees09:36Play
Sea surface waters off the Southern California coast are setting records for warmth this summer. Last week, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego recorded its highest ocean temperature ever, 79.5 degrees.
Here & Now's Robin Young asks Daniel Rudnick, professor of oceanography at Scripps Institute of Oceanography, what's going on.
This segment aired on August 14, 2018.
