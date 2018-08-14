Trump Is Using Economic Pressure To Squeeze Other Countries. Is It Working?09:44
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 14, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2018 shows a truck transporting a container next to stacked containers at a port in Zhangjiagang in China's eastern Jiangsu province. China's trade surplus with the United States eased in July, when President Trump imposed stiff tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods in a showdown between the world's two biggest economies. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2018 shows a truck transporting a container next to stacked containers at a port in Zhangjiagang in China's eastern Jiangsu province. China's trade surplus with the United States eased in July, when President Trump imposed stiff tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods in a showdown between the world's two biggest economies. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has been using economic sanctions and tariffs to get other countries to bend to the will of the United States.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the effectiveness and risks of that strategy with Sebastian Mallaby (@scmallaby), Paul. A. Volcker senior fellow for international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations.

This segment aired on August 14, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news